Burning permits are invalid across most of P.E.I. due to the latest forest fire weather rating set to extreme and high in parts of the province.

The western P.E.I. region has an extreme warning in effect and includes all areas west of Summerside.

Central-southeastern P.E.I. burning permits are also invalid as the rating is set to high for the region. This area includes everything between Summerside to Mount Stewart and across to Montague.

Residents in northeastern P.E.I. have a moderate rating and are encouraged to consult their burning permits for further restrictions in the region.

This area includes St. Peters, Souris and a great portion of King's County.