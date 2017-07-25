Despite a wave of thunderstorms that dropped more than 40 mm of rain in many parts of P.E.I. Friday, the forest fire index was set at very high for most of the Island on Monday.

The index was very high for central and southeastern P.E.I., which covers an area from Summerside and through to the eastern shore as far north as Cardigan. The rating for the rest of the Island was high.

Burning permits are invalid across the Island.

Conditions have been relatively dry since mid-May. Before the storms Friday, the last time more than a centimetre of rain fell at Charlottetown Airport was July 2.

There were some showers overnight Monday, but those are expected to end in the morning and there is no more rain in the forecast until next Monday.