The volunteer-run group PEI Food Share says it started getting more requests for assistance near the end of November.

Christy Morgan, the founder of the group, said although they don't keep statistics, there's been an overwhelming increase.

"It's definitely gotten a lot busier," Morgan said. "There's a lot of pressure on families in particular to kind of get through December into January, so we do notice an increase in people asking for help for food, and people asking us about resources like asking us 'what else is out there?'"

Christy Morgan founded PEI Food Share last year and is noticing an increase in need around the holiday season. (Stephanie Brown/CBC News)

PEI Food Share has about 34 volunteer representatives across the Island that facilitate requests and donations to make sure people get what they need. The group receives donations from people and retailers.

Morgan believes a few things factor into the increase during the holidays.

"The child benefits comes in a bit early which is great, because that means people can plan ahead for Christmas, but that means there's a five week stretch until the next payment as well so it's quite a big wait. That can make a huge difference to a family."

"There's also the pressure of Christmas itself, the presents, food, extra family coming and all the activities around that so it can be hard to cover that alone."

PEI Food Share was founded in October 2015, and Christy saw the same increase then. From that experience, she believes the extra need will dwindle after the new year.

"We typically see it happening until just into the new year, that's when all the pressure of the festive season seems to drop off, and up until [January] 20th when the next child benefit payment comes in."

Struggle to keep up

Morgan said during the holidays, people look for causes they can contribute to.

"They want to help out, they recognize that it's hard for some families. So we do find that there's an increase in the donations as well which is wonderful."

Even with the increase, Morgan said it is still a struggle to keep up with the need.

Soup and bread was donated to the group by a cafe in the Charlottetown area. (Submitted by Christy Morgan)

"It's never going to be enough, because there's always demand which is a hard thing to deal with. Particularly for a private group, we're just one of many resources out there so it can be really hard for sure."

"But the fact that it is this time of year means that people step forward which really helps."

Increase in new clients

The food share group has hundreds of clients according to Morgan. She said she'd guess about 70 per cent of the people who need more help during the holidays are people they have already helped, but there are others as well.

"We do get new [clients] this time of year. It's just too much and they have to reach out for that help because there's a lot of pressure on them."

A PEI Food Share representative collected Christmas donations from a private donor. (Tina Cameron)

"We have noticed an increase in membership over the last few days, it's jumped up quite significantly."

Morgan said it is mostly families who reach out, but there are individuals as well.

'Means a lot'

Morgan said people really appreciate the help.

"It means a lot, it really means a lot. The fact they don't have to go to an organization, I think that is a really good thing about PEI Food Share, it's really personal. They can build up a relationship with their rep and it's all anonymous."

Morgan said only the representatives know who the people are asking for help. They post information about cases such as what area they are in and what they need.

"It's a friendly relationship where you feel comfortable asking for help without everybody knowing. Your friends don't need to know, your family don't need to know if you need their help. I think that's what helps us stand out is that dignified aspect of it all."

Morgan said people can donate food items by reaching out to the Facebook group and talking to a rep in their area. She said it's no commitment, people can donate whatever they can, whenever they can.