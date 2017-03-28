The price of food on P.E.I. has been falling steadily over the last year.

The drop was particularly pronounced from July to December.

Statistics Canada's food price index shows a 5.7 per cent drop from February to February, from 153.3 to 144.5. Over the same period, the national food price index has fallen 2.3 per cent.

Food prices have been outpacing the full consumer price index since it was reset at 100 in 2002. On P.E.I. in February, the full index was 131.5.

That index rose slightly over the course of the year, up 1.5 per cent.