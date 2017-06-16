Passengers taking the ferry to and from P.E.I. this summer will be able to enjoy some food and entertainment to liven up the trip.

Jessica Gillis, marketing and sales coordinator for Northumberland Ferries says they will be offering the new program on sailings between Wood Islands, P.E.I. and Caribou, N.S.

"What we've done is a lineup of local foods, we've got some local chefs, we also have craft breweries, wineries, local products and music, music in the terminal. So it's a wonderful offering of activities throughout the summer."

Gillis says the feedback from passengers has been great.

"The musicians have a close interaction with the passengers and it's often what they take with them on the rest of their vacation that they remember for a long time."

Toe-tapping entertainment

Musicians from both P.E.I. and Nova Scotia will be on board from Canada Day to Labour Day playing on the 1 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. crossings.

Jessica Gillis, sales and marketing coordinator at Northumberland and Bay Ferries Ltd. says they are hoping passengers have a good time sailing on the ferries. (Angela Walker/CBC)

"It's anything from fiddle music to grassroots to Celtic," said Gillis. "Sometimes it's a solo artist, sometimes it's an ensemble. A lot of different offerings but always entertaining and toe-tapping."

Passengers will enjoy seafood and potatoes dishes from P.E.I. and local food vendors showcasing their products.

Alan Bosse, the kilted chef, will also make some appearances to feature Nova Scotia products.

"We're looking forward to an exciting season," said Gillis.