Food Island seeks web developer to sell P.E.I. products

The Food Island Partnership wants tourists to be able to enjoy P.E.I. value-added food products after they go home.

The group is looking for a web developer to create a site where people can buy Island products featured at Fall Flavours and the P.E.I. International Shellfish Festival.

"They can try all these types of products and taste them and they really enjoy them, but when they're back in their home markets, they're not able to buy them easily," said Kent Thompson, director of finance and food tourism.

June 14 is the deadline for web developers to apply, Thompson said. They must also be able to handle the logistics of delivering products to buyers around the world.

"We're looking for an existing provider, so we hope to launch it and try it out for this year's Fall Flavours."

Start small, then grow

The website would be marketed to a database of more than 18,000 people who have previously bought tickets to P.E.I.'s food festivals, Thompson said.

Glasgow Glen Farm makes cheeses that could be sold on a potential web portal for P.E.I. food products. (Glasgow Glen Farm/Facebook)

It would start small, with about 20 value-added food products, including Island cheeses and craft sodas. But it could grow if the site is able to sell raw products as well, Thompson said.

The contract should be awarded by mid-July and the successful candidate will be featured in Fall Flavours promotions and on the Canada's Food Island website.

