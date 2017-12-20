The thousands of turkeys donated by Islanders are one step closer to making a difference as the food bank started packing up their Christmas hampers on Wednesday.

The food bank is busy preparing to get the turkeys and hampers to those in need in time for Christmas Day, according to Mike MacDonald, the manager of the Upper Room Food Bank.

The CBC P.E.I. Feed A Family campaign collected 2,023 turkeys and over $58,000 for the Island's food banks. (CBC)

"The boxes that we give out mean something different to every individual recipient, but we just want to ease some of the burden, ease some of the stress of this Christmas time and hopefully they can have a Christmas meal with their loved ones and enjoy the season," MacDonald said.

Islanders donated 2,023 turkeys to the Feed A Family campaign, which will all be going in a Christmas hamper. More than $58,000 has also been raised for the Island's food banks.

"It's a small thing that we can do and we certainly couldn't do it without the support of the community and we're just extremely thankful that the support that food banks across the province receive, not just this time of year but all year round, it's extremely heartwarming for us."

The Feed A Family campaign is still collecting cash donations until Friday.