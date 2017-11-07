There are signs the flu will arrive early on P.E.I., according to the province's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

Morrison said there have been six confirmed cases of flu on the Island so far this fall. Some early cases are not unusual, she said, but there are signs in other provinces as well.

It is too early to say how effective this year's vaccine will be, says Dr. Heather Morrison. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

"The rest of the country is also showing some signs of early flu season, and I think these numbers reflect that early start to the flu season here on Prince Edward Island," said Morrison.

Morrison said flu vaccination clinics are perhaps a little bit busier than they have been in previous years. Last year 46,000 doses of vaccine were delivered, and 40,000 doses have already been distributed this year.

The vaccinations can take two weeks to be fully effective and last six to 12 months, so now is a good time to be vaccinated, she said.

It is too early to tell how effective this year's vaccine will be, said Morrison, but it is still the best way to protect yourself from the flu.