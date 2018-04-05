'Tough' flu season on P.E.I. as cases rise by 35% over last year

Amid a difficult flu season across the country, there has been a significant increase in the number of flu cases on P.E.I.

There have been 280 confirmed cases of the flu this year, up 35 per cent from last year as of March 31. The current number of cases is at a higher peak than this time last year, suggesting flu is not tapering off at the same rate as it did last year. Last year's season went to May 20.

The number of hospitalizations is up 26 per cent over last year, sitting at 111 this year. Eleven of those have ended up in the intensive care unit. And there have been five deaths so far, including two in recent weeks. That equals the number from last year.

Dr. Heather Morrison, chief medical officer for the province, said the increased number of cases of the flu is due to two different strains of the flu going around.

"It's been a tough influenza year," she said. "We've seen a lot of cases of both Influenza A, H3N2, but also a lot of cases of Influenza B, another strain, so both strains circulating across the country and we've had a mix of both here on P.E.I. as well."

While flu shots were offered for free on the Island this year, the vaccine might not have been as effective due to the two strains of the flu going around.

"Our Influenza A H3N2 strain that was circulating this year didn't match up well with what was in the vaccine but our Influenza B component actually matched up very well," she said.

We still know the influenza vaccine is the best thing we can do to try to reduce our chances of being hospitalized and of the complications associated with influenza. — Dr. Heather Morrison

"Every influenza season it's a little different. We still know the influenza vaccine is the best thing we can do to try to reduce our chances of being hospitalized and of the complications associated with influenza."

The number of vaccinations were up over 4,000 from last year, she said, and those may have helped more people from getting the flu.

Norovirus confirmed at Mount

Earlier this week, residents at the Mount Continuing Care Community Centre in Charlottetown were barred from having visitors until a gastro-intestinal outbreak subsided. Morrison said that after testing, that the outbreak was confirmed to be norovirus, an infection that causes diarrhea, vomiting and stomach pain.

