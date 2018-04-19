Temporary visitor restrictions in place due to flu outbreak at the Garden Home

A Charlottetown nursing home has temporarily put restrictions on visitors after an outbreak of the flu.

The Garden Home put the limitations in place Thursday afternoon.

Jason Lee, CEO of P.E.I. Seniors Homes, said visitor restrictions come into effect anytime more than one resident in a nursing home has the flu.

This was a very hard flu for people to shake and for us to have it back in the home this late in the year, we're hoping it's an aberration, it's happening this one time and next winter won't be like this. - Jason Lee

"We do have more than one case, so in that situation we have policies in place that basically help us to reduce the foot traffic in the building with the goal of controlling any further spread of the flu between our residents and staff and the community," he said.

Lee said the home is administering Tamiflu, a medication that helps prevent people from getting the flu, to all 133 residents at the home.

Tough season

Lee said it is uncommon for a flu outbreak at this time of year.

"That's what makes this so unusual. In January and February I think you could have talked to any nursing home and they'd be dealing with a certain amount of this illness, but in April to be dealing with a flu outbreak is very unusual," he said.

"April is a strange time of year to be having a flu outbreak."

Jason Lee, CEO of P.E.I. Seniors Homes, says anytime more than one resident has the flu restrictions are placed on visitors. (CBC)

Lee said flu season has been particularly tough and he hopes this incident isn't indicative of a coming trend.

"I think this could be a one-off, but it does basically represent an example of just how difficult the flu season was this year," he said.

"This was a very hard flu for people to shake and for us to have it back in the home this late in the year, we're hoping it's an aberration, it's happening this one time and next winter won't be like this."

Lee says all 133 residents at the Garden Home are being given Tamiflu to help prevent them from getting sick with the flu. (Toby Talbot/Associated Press)

Once residents sick with the flu stop showing symptoms, they are tested two days in a row and if those tests come back clear the restrictions will be lifted.

Lee said restrictions will probably be in place for the next five to seven days.

More P.E.I. News