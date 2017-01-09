There are more cases of the flu being reported in the province.

The 10 new lab confirmed cases in the last week was the highest weekly total so far this flu season. Five of the cases reported in the province have required hospitalization.

There has been at least one lab confirmed outbreak in a long-term care facility, said Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

Morrison expects the number of cases will continue to rise.

"I think we're going to see more in the next couple of weeks, just like they're seeing right across the country," Morrison told CBC Island Morning.

Flu season can run into April

She added it is not too late to get a flu shot.

A flu shot received today could still provide protection this flu season, says Dr. Heather Morrison. (CBC News: Compass)

"I encourage people to go out and get their vaccine if they haven't already," she said.

"It takes a couple of weeks for the biggest amount of immunity to kick in. We see influenza, really, from November and we can still see cases up through April."

The strain of the flu on the go this year is H3N2, and Morrison said that is covered by the flu vaccine. Officials ordered 47,000 doses of the flu vaccine for P.E.I. this year.