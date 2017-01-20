Visitation to Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague, P.E.I., is being limited as a precaution because of two confirmed cases of influenza at the hospital and others who have come to the ER with flu-like symptoms.

Until further notice, visiting is limited to:

  • immediate family members only.
  • two visitors at a time, per patient.
  • approximately 15 minutes per visit.
  • children over age 12.

Health PEI is reminding anyone visiting the hospital to clean their hands when entering and leaving the facility, and before and after entering a patient's room or a department.  

The situation will be reassessed Monday morning and Kings County Memorial Hospital Administration will provide a further update, said Health PEI in a news release.

Health PEI is also reminding Islanders that is not too late to get a flu shot, which  is the most effective way to prevent getting sick with influenza. Islanders can make a flu shot appointment with Public Health Nursing by calling 1-855-354-4358. Family physicians and local pharmacies are also providing flu shots, please call ahead to make an appointment if necessary.