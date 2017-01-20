Visitation to Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague, P.E.I., is being limited as a precaution because of two confirmed cases of influenza at the hospital and others who have come to the ER with flu-like symptoms.
Until further notice, visiting is limited to:
- immediate family members only.
- two visitors at a time, per patient.
- approximately 15 minutes per visit.
- children over age 12.
Health PEI is reminding anyone visiting the hospital to clean their hands when entering and leaving the facility, and before and after entering a patient's room or a department.
The situation will be reassessed Monday morning and Kings County Memorial Hospital Administration will provide a further update, said Health PEI in a news release.
Health PEI is also reminding Islanders that is not too late to get a flu shot, which is the most effective way to prevent getting sick with influenza. Islanders can make a flu shot appointment with Public Health Nursing by calling 1-855-354-4358. Family physicians and local pharmacies are also providing flu shots, please call ahead to make an appointment if necessary.
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | The secrets of writing mystery novels
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Island entrepreneurs ready to start pressing vinyl on P.E.I.