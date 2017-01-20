Visitation to Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague, P.E.I., is being limited as a precaution because of two confirmed cases of influenza at the hospital and others who have come to the ER with flu-like symptoms.

Until further notice, visiting is limited to:

immediate family members only.

two visitors at a time, per patient.

approximately 15 minutes per visit.

children over age 12.

Health PEI is reminding anyone visiting the hospital to clean their hands when entering and leaving the facility, and before and after entering a patient's room or a department.

The situation will be reassessed Monday morning and Kings County Memorial Hospital Administration will provide a further update, said Health PEI in a news release.

Health PEI is also reminding Islanders that is not too late to get a flu shot, which is the most effective way to prevent getting sick with influenza. Islanders can make a flu shot appointment with Public Health Nursing by calling 1-855-354-4358. Family physicians and local pharmacies are also providing flu shots, please call ahead to make an appointment if necessary.