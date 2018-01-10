Confirmed cases of flu are are on the rise on P.E.I., as they are across the country, but P.E.I.'s chief public health officer says the numbers are not unusual.

To date, 17 Islanders have been hospitalized with the flu and three people have died. P.E.I. had 26 confirmed cases in the last week, bringing the season's total to 64.

"Certainly we know influenza is here and it is widespread across P.E.I.," said Dr. Heather Morrison.

"The part that's a little unusual — we're seeing more cases of influenza B ... earlier in the season. We tend not to see influenza B as much until later, like March. But that is consistent with what they're seeing across the country."

Other jurisdictions in Canada including Calgary, Winnipeg and Quebec City are reporting emergency rooms overwhelmed by large numbers of flu cases, with more hospitalizations, death and worse symptoms than previous years.

'Always a challenge'

The flu vaccine, which is free to Islanders this year, has coverage for two influenza A strains and two B strains.

'The match for one of the influenza A strains has not been great this year,' says Morrison. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

"We know the match for one of the influenza A strains has not been great this year," Morrison said. "But we know the match for the Influenza A H1N1 component as well as the influenza B component are well-matched."

Morrison said the influenza vaccine is always a "challenge" because it's not as effective as some other vaccines.

But she encourages Islanders to get the shot anyway, because even those who contract the flu reduce their chances of hospitalization by half.

Most people recover from the flu within seven to 10 days, Morrison said, but the concern is others who go on to develop complications including pneumonia, heart attack or exacerbation of a chronic lung condition.

She said most flu cases remain uncounted as Islanders stay at home to recover and don't seek medical attention.

The province publishes weekly reports on flu activity in P.E.I., as does the federal government.