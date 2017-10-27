There have been five lab-confirmed flu cases in Prince Edward Island, which is earlier than usual, according to the province's chief public health officer.

The Department of Health and Wellness is encouraging Islanders to get their free flu shots available in locations across the province, including pharmacies, family doctors and nurse practitioners offices as well as at Health PEI flu clinics — which don't require an appointment.

A list of places to get the vaccine is available on the government's website as well as where to find more information about the flu.