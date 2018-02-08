P.E.I. has more flower shops per capita than anywhere else in the country, but that doesn't mean Islanders should have a cavalier approach to sending flowers on Valentine's Day.

Statistics Canada included the florist shop snippet in business counts released Thursday. Nationally, there are 8.94 florists per 100,000 Canadians, but Islanders get to choose from 10.5 flower shops per 100,000.

Alan Preston of Hearts and Flowers in downtown Charlottetown wasn't aware of the Island's country-leading status, but he had noticed there were more than in other parts of the region.

"We have a good supply of flower shops," said Preston.

"There seems to be something on P.E.I. that encourages people to start themselves, to get going in their own business: to start a small business and be successful. It's really a good spirit among Islanders."

Crunch time

But while there is plenty of choice, Preston still recommends planning early for Valentine's Day next week.

"That's the crunch," he said.

"We would really suggest that people order in advance. There's really no problem. There's enough flowers around that people can order in advance and get their flowers."

Islanders might want to consider ordering chocolates especially early. (CBC)

Preston said he has also been planning ahead. He said he starting looking at long-range weather forecasts two weeks ago. He sees a possibility of snow on Valentine's Day, and if the weather looks bad on the big day he will deliver the day before.

And if you're thinking about chocolates for your Valentine, ordering early is extra important, because the Island ranks below the national average for its number of chocolatiers.