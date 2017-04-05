With 25 millimetres of rain expected Thursday night into Friday and the ground still frozen, Environment Canada is warning residents of the risk of flooding in Queens County, P.E.I.

"With the melt and the ground frozen, instead of the ground absorbing the rain, there will be a lot of runoff. So, low lying areas [and roadways] could flood easily," said CBC P.E.I. meteorologist Kevin "Boomer" Gallant.

He added the rain is expected to begin around midnight on Thursday and continue into Friday.

Environment Canada is also forecasting the temperature Thursday night to remain steady at 6 C with fog patches developing around midnight. A southeast wind between 20 km/h and 40 km/h is expected with gusts up to 60 km/h.

Friday is expected to be windy and rainy with a high of 9 C.