Prince Edward Islanders are being advised to ask extra questions when buying a used vehicle.

The province says there's a chance some vehicles damaged by flooding caused by recent hurricanes in the southern United States could end up on P.E.I.

"Vehicles cross the border every day for resale, and some may come from areas hit by flooding," said Transportation Minister Paula Biggar in a news release.

The damage may not be easy to spot, but can render a vehicle unsafe to drive. Problems found in flood-damaged vehicles can include malfunctions of computer and electrical systems, brakes, and airbags.

Islanders are advised to get a vehicle history before buying a car that may have come from an area affected by floods.

If a vehicle is branded flood-damaged it cannot be registered on P.E.I., and is considered for parts only.