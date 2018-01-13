Be prepared for pooling water, slush and freezing rain as temperatures are expected to drop fast throughout Saturday, Environment Canada says.

The national weather service issued flash freeze and freezing rain warnings for Prince Edward Island and most of Atlantic Canada early Saturday morning.

Prince and Queens County will get the brunt of the flash freeze with rain falling for most of the day, changing over to freezing rain in the west near noon.

Total rainfall amounts of up to 40 millimetres are expected in western and central P.E.I.

"Temperatures will drop dramatically tonight in the wake of a cold front moving through the area, resulting in water freezing quickly, especially on untreated surfaces," Environment Canada said.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas."

CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland says Islanders should expect heavy rainfall throughout the day. (Jay Scotland/Twitter)

The weather service said power outages may occur and that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Flash freeze warnings are issued when a rapid drop in temperature is expected, that can cause water from rain or melted snow on streets and sidewalks to quickly freeze