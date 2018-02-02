Public schools on P.E.I. are closing two hours early Friday in advance of a flash freeze warning from Environment Canada.

See a full list of cancellations on Storm Centre.

Call in your cancellations to 1-877-236-9350.

UPEI and Holland College campuses are closing at 3 p.m.

The flash freeze conditions are expected to make for a hazardous commute home.

The 11 a.m. forecast from Environment Canada has the cold coming a little earlier than the previous forecast, with rain switching over to snow at about 3 p.m. The temperature is predicted to fall from 3 C to -11 C overnight.

"As the temperature falls this afternoon a quick shot of accumulating snow is possible before clearing later this evening," said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

"A few centimetres of snow in addition to icy surfaces could make roads and sidewalks a slippery mess as any standing water and slush quickly freezes."

Environment Canada expects two to four centimetres of snow, and cautions people to take extra care driving or walking in the late afternoon and evening.