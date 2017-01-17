It isn't a typical souvenir from the Second World War.

But since 1944, Ira Enman has kept a Nazi flag in his Summerside home.

"I think they're pretty rare right now," said Enman, who spent five years overseas with the Royal Canadian Army Service Corps. during the war.

Flag donated to museum

Enman was a motorcycle dispatcher in Belgium in 1944 involved with constructing a temporary bridge over the Rhine. One day, a young man selling souvenirs approached him with the flag along the river's banks.

The cost? Two packs of cigarettes.

Enman said on Island Morning the flag has brought back memories over the years.

Recently, he donated the flag to the P.E.I. Regiment Museum in Charlottetown for preservation.

"They were very glad to get it," he explained.