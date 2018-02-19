Charlottetown is seeking public input on amending the city's zoning and development bylaw to address properties known as "flag lots" — the construction of which has raised some concern in recent years, the city says.

Flag lots are typically large lots that have been subdivided for the purpose of having another home and driveway constructed in the backyard. The new property lines, when viewed at from above, resemble a flag.

Coun. Greg Rivard, chair of Charlottetown's planning and heritage committee, said property owners with large lots can currently subdivide their land without council approval.

"This is something that has been brought to our attention, and a few residents are concerned, of course, with where these could be going," he said. "As of now, the way the bylaw is written, they're as of right."

Public input being sought

A property owner in Charlottetown can currently subdivide the land and "pretty much set up another home in behind existing properties in the neighbourhood," he said.

According to Rivard, the construction of flag-lot homes can result in privacy concerns for neighbouring properties.

The city would like to amend the bylaw to "have a little more control of this type of lot" by having future property subdivisions for the purpose of creating a flag lot require the city's permission, he said.

Both city staff and council are currently seeking public input on the flag lots.

A decision on the bylaw will be made by council at a later date.