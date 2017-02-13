If you have a broken appliance that you'd rather not throw out, try bringing it to the Fix It Fair.

Charlottetown's first Fix It Fair is scheduled for March 4.

'A lot of people throw things out because they don't know it can be fixed.' - David MacMillan

Volunteers with expertise in repairing items, not just appliances but also jewelry and clothing, will not just fix it, but help you learn how to fix things yourself.

David MacMillan is one of the volunteer fixers who will be part of the Fix-It Fair. He's been repairing appliances as a hobby for more than 30 years.

"When I first saw this I said, 'Wow, what a concept.' So I even Googled Repair Cafe in the European market. And it's quite popular over there," said MacMillan.

"Teaching people how to fix things — or that things can be fixed — I think is the biggest thing, because a lot of people throw things out because they don't know it can be fixed."

Making the city more environmentally friendly

MacMillan is particularly excited about the educational part of the event, teaching people they don't have to just throw things out when they break.

The idea for the Fix It Fair came out of an event last year looking at ways Charlottetown could be more environmentally friendly.

The Fix It Fair — from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 4 at the Murphy Community Centre — is free, but participants and fixers are asked to register now.

And there is a limit of one item per person at the Repair Cafe.