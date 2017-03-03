Some residents in Prince Edward County, Ont., are undertaking an ambitious fitness challenge to celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary by walking 1,530 kilometres to Province House in Charlottetown.

Well, not exactly.

7,643 laps to Province House

But they are planning to walk the equivalent distance around the Wellington District Community Centre's indoor track 7,463 times.

Lisa Lindsay, manager of Community Centres and Events Marketing with the county, said the idea to do something special for Canada's anniversary came from retired resident Ralph Hall.

Lindsay said she initially thought the walk would be west along the Trans-Canada Highway, but then she remembered a visit to Charlottetown a couple of years ago with her family.

"I remembered Province House. And, it ended up being a perfect distance. A beautiful geography, beautiful cities to be having to walk through and the plan was set," she said.

6 months to complete challenge

Last year, about 400 community members signed up for a challenge to walk laps equalling the distance around the county, or 350 km. Lindsay said 180 people accomplished that goal.

Lindsay said participants this year have six months to complete the challenge. In July, participants will be reminded of their progress and how far they have travelled.

Since the challenge launched on Thursday, 50 people have signed up.

Hall, 85, has already walked 300 km. Lindsay noted that he does so with the assistance of a cane.

"He is truthfully an inspiring man who fits walking into his schedule every day. You would never know he was 85 years old."