'They can add up in a hurry': Province issues reminder on smelt limit

With the recreational fishing season starting Sunday, the province is reminding anglers of the daily limits for catching smelts.

Anglers are allowed 60 smelts per person, per day. Rosie MacFarlane, a freshwater fisheries biologist with the province, said it is easy for people fishing to go over the limit if they're catching them in nets and not paying attention.

"People when they're out, they'll see these fish in large schools sometimes," said MacFarlane.

"We just want to remind people make sure that you're counting your smelts as you're netting them, because they can add up in a hurry and just don't have any more than you're allowed."

The fine is $275 plus $1 for every smelt over the limit of 60.

Some rivers closed

MacFarlane recommends taking the male smelts if possible to help support the population. She also suggested avoiding walking through the stream beds where the smelts are spawning.

Three rivers are closed to anglers this year, Hyde Creek in Cornwall, Little Miminegash River and Campbellton Creek in western P.E.I.

The closures are to give fish stocks more time to recover after recent fish kills.

More P.E.I. news