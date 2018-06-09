2 dead after fishing boats collide off southeastern P.E.I.

Two men are dead after two fishing boats collided about nine kilometres off southeastern P.E.I., police say.

RCMP Cpl. Gregg Garrett said the collision happened Saturday between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The wharf at Beach Point was marked off with police tape on Saturday. (Alistair MacCormick/CBC)

Police, paramedics and firefighters, as well as officials from DFO, victims services and the Canadian Coast Guard, were at the Beach Point wharf near Murray Harbour on Saturday.

RCMP said there were no other injuries from the collision.

Several agencies, including DFO, victim services and the Canadian Coast Guard, responded after two people were killed in the boat collision. (Alastair MacCormick/CBC)

One of the fishing boats has returned to the wharf, Garrett said.