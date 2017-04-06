Recreational fishermen won't be allowed on two rivers when the season begins next weekend.

The Clyde River and Little Miminegash River were closed after fish kills last year, and they will remain closed for this season.

Fish and wildlife manager Brad Potter said researchers will be on those rivers this year.

"What we're planning this year is to do some assessments, so biologists will be visiting those rivers to assess the population, see how it's rebounding, and make recommendations for the future," said Potter.

The province is hoping the fish population will recover this summer.

Other changes for 2017 include a longer salmon season on the Mill River.

The recreational fishing season opens April 15.