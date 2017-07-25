There is still not much known about a fish kill in western P.E.I. over the weekend, but a provincial environment official says it does not appear to have been a major event.

"I think it's fair to characterize this as a relatively small incident," said Brad Potter, manager of fish and wildlife section for the Department of the Environment.

"We here at fish and wildlife of course take all incidents seriously, but this is a relatively small incident."

Sixty dead brook trout were pulled from a river near Campbellton, P.E.I., over the weekend by the local watershed group that reported the kill. Officials investigating on the scene Monday recovered a further seven. The trout were all under 23 centimetres long.

Potter said it's too early to speculate whether the fish kill was connected to heavy rainfall on Friday.

Potter noted this is the first reported fish kill on P.E.I. this year.