The provincial government has released its first round of tenders for the 2018 construction season.

The Department of Transportation, Energy and Infrastructure made the announcement Tuesday morning and it includes the resurfacing of major highways as well as bridge construction in Clyde River and Woodville Mills.

The first round of road and bridge construction is worth about $8 million of the province's $42 million total for the 2018-19 season.

Here's the province's list of construction tenders:

Cornwall Road Overpass — Trans-Canada Highway Extension

Clyde River Bridge Crossing

Woodville Mills Bridge replacement

Route 1 Flat River — resurfacing 1.0 km

Route 1 Charlottetown — resurfacing 1.2 km

Route 2 Wellington Centre — resurfacing, 1.2 km

Route 2 Travellers Rest — resurfacing 0.9 km

Route 2 Hazel Grove — resurfacing 1.2 km

Route 5 Baldwin's Road — resurfacing 1.2 km

Route 124 Urbainville — resurfacing and asphalt widening, 1.3 km

Further details of the list of tenders can be found on the government website.

The first round of tenders close Feb. 22.