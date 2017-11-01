Chief Brian Francis says First Nations communities would stand to benefit from a regional water authority.

The Atlantic Policy Congress of First Nations Chiefs recently applied for federal government funding to set up a regional water authority for 30 communities across the Maritimes.

Francis, chief of Abegweit First Nation on P.E.I., said the new entity would train the communities' water technicians and take the economic pressure off of chiefs and councils.

"The main thing for the Abegweit First Nation is currently chief and council assume all liability for water in our first nation, and with this new entity they would assume the liability, and the responsibility and the maintenance for our water system," Francis said.

The plan has been about two years in the making, he added, and he isn't sure when it could end up at the community level for a vote since Ottawa would first have to approve funding.

Francis believes it would be a more cost-effective way to manage water supplies in the communities.