'A huge accomplishment': Abegweit First Nation celebrates a decade of adult education

Abegweit First Nation is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its on-reserve adult education program in Scotchfort, P.E.I. — and those involved say it's making a huge difference.

"Their parents or grandparents went through the residential school system, school was not a safe place — it's nice to make it a safe place," said teacher Linda Fraser.

"It's a huge accomplishment for them."

Going back to school is not a sign of weakness — it is a first step to becoming stronger, — Rita Bernard

Since it began, about 60 people have gone through the program which offers general education diploma (GED) preparation and academic high school credits. The program is jointly run by Holland College, various federal government agencies and First Nations organizations.

'First step to becoming stronger'

Every year the program has an end-of-the-year ceremony for students — this year, they also marked the program's 10th anniversary.

Rita Bernard completed her Grade 10 math credit and she hopes to now be able to better help her grandchildren with their school work. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"Going back to school is not a sign of weakness — it is a first step to becoming stronger," said class speaker and grandmother, Rita Bernard, from the podium.

Bernard went back to school so she could help her grandsons with their school work, she said.

The celebration included standing ovations, tears of joy and cheers as people were recognized for their hard work.

'It gave me relief, knowing I could do it'

A.J. Bernard took credits in math and English. The 58-year-old already had a high school diploma but said it always bothered him knowing he had general-level high school credits instead of academic level.

'I kinda proved them wrong,' says A.J. Bernard, accepting his certificate at this year's ceremony. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"It bugged me for decades. I kept thinking, you could have done it, you could have done it," said Bernard.

Being back at school was a culture shock at first but Bernard said after a while, it clicked.

"It gave me a relief, knowing I could do it," he said.

Bernard's parents attended Indian residential schools and had negative experiences — he said they couldn't help him when he was in high school.

"It was really a hard thing," he said.

Bernard still remembers his Grade 8 teacher telling him he couldn't do academic math.

"I kinda proved them wrong," he said.

Bernard plans to do more math credits and maybe take a science credit next fall.

'A lot of them dropped out'

Linda Fraser has been the program's sole teacher for 10 years. She said she loves her job and is invested in her students' success.

'They realize they can do school and they move on,' says teacher Linda Fraser. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"It's very rewarding," said Fraser. "You get to really know your students."

Often students come from the same family — Fraser has taught siblings, parents and their children, and grandparents.

"Everyone learns from each other," she said.

Fraser said when students come in their confidence is very low — many have been out of school for a long time.

"They were always told they couldn't do it, so a lot of them dropped out," said Fraser.

Her students said she encourages people to not give up, and finds a way to get the work done.

"She is absolutely awesome — there is absolutely nothing that she can't help anyone with," said A.J. Bernard.

'I got a career out of it'

The program also helps students with career planning and figuring out what courses they may need to go on to further studies.

Ginger Knockwood was able to excel because the program was offered in her community, she says. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Ginger Knockwood dropped out of school in Grade 9. She was a young mother when she got her GED with the program and also took academic credits.

"I don't think I would have been able to do it if it wasn't in the community," said Knockwood. "I got a career out of it."

Knockwood went on to graduate from the resident care program at Holland College and is now working at a government nursing home.

The mother of three used to work at the local gas station she now makes double her old wages, she said..

"My life has changed big time," Knockwood said.

'We'll just keep moving forward'

The Chief of Abegweit First Nation, Brian Francis, believes the key is to making it convenient for band members to go back to school. Many may not have transportation or child care if they had to go off reserve, he said.

'My life has changed big time,' says Knockwood, with daughters Desrea and Quinisha. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"By bringing the program to the community — they felt very comfortable," said Francis.

Students in the program have become community role models, he said, and the plan is to educate as many people as possible.

"We'll just keep moving forward," Francis said.

