A Charlottetown store that helps women by giving them free clothing has found a new home at the Hillsborough Hospital building in Charlottetown.

First Impressions is open to the public, and everything is priced at $5, but it also provides clothing, shoes and accessories free of charge for women in need.

First Impressions will now be partnering with Health PEI at the new location, working with staff and clients in mental health and addictions.

"We do have common clients and we do have clients that suffer with homelessness as well as financial issues and can't afford clothing," said Leslie Warren, acute care manager of mental health for Health PEI.

"It's an opportunity to help these clients that are a little less fortunate."

Leslie Warren (left) and Karrie Macdougall are excited to be working together at First Impressions. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

Karrie Macdougall started First Impressions in 2015, inspired by her late friend Susan Coyle Warren, a legal-aid lawyer who often helped women in need.

Had to leave former location

The store had operated out of a free space on Brackley Point Road in Charlottetown until it was told it had to leave at the end of September.

The offer to move to Hillsborough Hospital came just days before First Impressions was about to lose its home.

"I heard that Karrie had lost her rental space and we are friends on the outside of here and we had a conversation," Leslie Warren said.

"We had available space in Hillsborough Hospital and I thought it might be a good opportunity for Karrie and myself."

There are also plans to collect clothing men to be provided through First Impressions. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

Macdougall admits she was initially concerned about moving to the Hillsborough Hospital but quickly changed her mind.

"I was first worried about the stigma but I started my career actually in this hospital, in this section, so I thought I'm not adding to the stigma," Macdougall said.

"It could happen to any of us any day that we need a little special help. Our family members could be here, it's not a concern at all."

Larger space

The new location offers plenty of parking, 24-hour security and a larger space.

"We were pretty cramped in our last spot, it was overwhelming for a lot of people," she said.

First Impressions has its own entrance at the Hillsborough Hospital. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

There are other bonuses.

"There will be no rent here, we are partnering with community mental health and addictions so half of our proceeds will go to them," Macdougall said.

There are also plans to collect men's clothing to be provided through First Impressions.

"We have men as much as women in mental health and addictions treatment so we want to provide that service to men, as well," Warren said.

Karrie Macdougall started First Impressions in 2015, inspired by her late friend Susan Coyle Warren, a legal aid lawyer who was always helping women in need. A photo of Susan hangs at the entrance to the store. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

Macdougall expects to have First Impressions up and running again on Monday

"I can't even believe it, I was worried there for a while," she said.

"I knew things happen for a reason and that's why we got this place at the eleventh hour. It was meant to be, I'm so excited."