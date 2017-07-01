Canada Day weekend is a great opportunity to enjoy time with family and friends, but illegal fireworks can quickly turn a party into a safety hazard, P.E.I. Fire Marshal Dave Rossiter says.

The law prohibiting fireworks has been in place for more than 30 years, Rossiter said, and he doesn't see it changing any time soon. It prohibits the sale, possession and use of fireworks except by special permit. Those displays must "be supervised by a responsible person who is licensed or certified to the satisfaction of the fire marshal" — in Rossiter's case, he wants to see users licensed with Natural Resources Canada as a fireworks supervisor.

"Islanders who want to see fireworks — there are umpteen shows across the Island from Souris to Tignish over the weekend. They're put on by trained experts on sites that have been pre-determined and inspected, and it's all in the name of public safety," Rossiter said.

'It's on the books, we have to enforce it,' says P.E.I. Fire Marshal Dave Rossiter of a law prohibiting fireworks. (CBC)

'For the sake of a night's entertainment'

The fire marshal will usually seize fireworks from retailers and individuals selling or using them, rather than issue fines.

"We try and urge people not to do it." he said. "For the sake of a night's entertainment — if you happened to set off some fireworks and a building catches fire, there could be issues down the road with respect to insurance coverage, because it is an illegal act."

Fireworks displays can result in serious injury to the person setting off the fireworks or to spectators, he added.

Rossiter has not seen any injuries on P.E.I. from fireworks. The Island health-care system does not track injuries by what caused them, and so officials couldn't say whether people on P.E.I. have ever presented with injuries from fireworks accidents.

Likewise, the RCMP on P.E.I. do not have records of whether it has laid charges that involve fireworks, although an official noted RCMP and any police agency would investigate if they received a complaint.

'Liabilities' involved

"Beyond legal ramifications, most people don't consider the personal harm (or worse than just harm) nor the liabilities that would be involved if the fireworks were to start a fire or hurt someone," an RCMP official said via email.

Canada Day fireworks for sale in St. John's, NL. (CBC)

The federal government lists consumer fireworks safety procedures on its website, and lists consumer fireworks as "low-hazard and designed for recreational use," noting they are tested and approved by Natural Resources Canada. The federal Explosives Act allows for exceptions to the rule that consumer fireworks require permits and a licensed operator.

But P.E.I.'s law trumps that law, Rossiter said.

"It's on the books, we have to enforce it," Rossiter said, adding changing P.E.I.'s laws to allow use of consumer fireworks is not a priority he'd suggest to legislators.

Penalties for breaking the law range from $50 to $1,000.

Fireworks regulations vary across Canada — in Ottawa, use of fireworks is only allowed for six days: the Victoria Day and Canada Day long weekends.