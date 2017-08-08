A group of Island firefighters who have been helping fight wildfires in B.C. have returned home.

A dozen local forest firefighters left for B.C. on July 17. Eleven were part of a team with members from Newfoundland and Labrador, and the 12th served as the Island delegation's liaison officer. All 12 are employees with the province's Department of Communities, Land and Environment.

Nick Thompson who works as a provincial forest technician said he is grateful for the experience he and his team gained while helping contain the wildfires.

A dozen forest firefighters from P.E.I. left for B.C. on July 17. (Submitted by Nick Thompson)

"I was pleased to help B.C. by working with firefighters from across the country," said Thompson in a release from the province.

Assigned to fire north of Kamloops, B.C.

The P.E.I. firefighters were assigned to the Gustafsen fire in the area of 100 Mile House, about 200 kilometres north of Kamloops, B.C. The team worked to secure the fire perimeter, identify hot spots, and extinguish deep-burn ash pits to prevent future flare-ups, according to a release from provincial officials.

"The experience we gained securing a fire close to a major town should help us if Prince Edward Island is ever faced with a similar situation," said Thompson.

P.E.I. forest firefighters have returned home from B.C. after helping fight and contain the wildfires there for a couple of weeks. There have been hundreds of fires in B.C. since April. (Submitted by Nick Thompson)

"On behalf of all Islanders, I want to welcome our 12-person firefighting crew home and thank them for their efforts in western Canada," said Robert Mitchell, minister of Communities, Land and Environment.

"They played a pivotal role in containing the Gustafsen fire and have a great deal to be proud of," he said.

Largest group of forest firefighters to national emergency

The Gustafsen fire was estimated to cover more than 6,000 hectares but is now being reported as 100 per cent contained, said a release from the province.

The Prince Edward Island forest firefighting team members as they prepared to leave for British Columbia. (Submitted by the Province of P.E.I. )

This was the largest contingent of forest firefighters P.E.I. has ever sent to a national emergency, according to the province.