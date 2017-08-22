Prince Edward Island is sending four firefighters to help with wildfires in British Columbia.

The Island sent a team of 12 to the West Coast last month.

The province is responding to a request for assistance from the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. Environment Minister Robert Mitchell said this new crew will have different duties than the last one.

"This is the first time our department is sending an initial attack crew, meaning they will be participating in the first entry to some of the affected areas," said Mitchell.

"We wish them a very safe time in British Columbia and thank them for their willingness to answer the call to help our fellow Canadians."

The crew will leave Tuesday, and be based out of the Prince George Fire Centre. They are expected to be there about three weeks.

There are more than 100 wildfires burning in B.C., in what has been described as a record season.