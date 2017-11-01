O'Leary firefighters responded to a house fire in West Devon, P.E.I., early Tuesday morning that killed the homeowner's pets.

Around 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday, about 35 firefighters arrived to see a one-storey bungalow in West Devon fully engulfed in flames, according Ron Phillips, chief of the O'Leary Fire Department.

The people living in the home got out safely, he said, but a dog and cat perished in the flames.

Phillips said half the house is standing and the other half was destroyed.

The cause of the fire is unknown, he said.

Firefighters also responded to a tire fire approximately an hour before the house fire roughly 500 feet down the road, Phillips said.