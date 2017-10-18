A fifth-wheel trailer was destroyed by fire on the Mount Tryon Road just west of Maple Plains in central P.E.I.

Shawn Jessome, captain of the Borden-Carleton fire department, says three trucks and 12 firefighters responded just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

He said there were "flames coming out everywhere" and that the trailer was completely engulfed.

"Once we extinguished it there was nothing left of it — no shell, just a floor," Jessome said.

No one was injured.

The biggest risk during the fire, Jessome said, was from four 20-pound barbecue propane tanks close to the trailer, which firefighters had to hose down continually to make sure they didn't blow.

4 structure fires in 24 hours

The fire is under investigation by the provincial Fire Marshal's Office.

It is one of four fires on P.E.I. within a 24-hour period.

Also on Tuesday, the Souris Fire Department responded to a fire at a single family dwelling on St. Charles Road. The home had two occupants. No one was injured.

On Wednesday, the Crossroads Fire Department responded to a fire at a single family dwelling in Stratford. Two occupants were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital — one as a precaution, the other was under observation for smoke inhalation and is expected to be released Wednesday.

The North River Fire Department responded to a fire at a single family dwelling on Wednesday in New Dominion, with no injuries reported.