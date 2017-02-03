Two people have been displaced by a house fire that happened Friday in Mount Stewart, P.E.I., according to the Canadian Red Cross.
Disaster volunteers with the Red Cross have assisted the couple with emergency lodging, food, clothing and other basics.
The fire was reported Friday morning at 754 Old Bedford Rd., the Red Cross said.
There were no injuries reported.
