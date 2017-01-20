The owner of a home in St. Edward is being credited with saving the family cat by smashing the back door window as his house filled with smoke Thursday night.

The Miminegash Fire Department responded to the fire on Route 152 in western P.E.I. at around 6 p.m., said Deputy Chief Rob Tremblay.

A family of five — two adults and three kids — lived in the house, and were not home when the fire started, he said.

'He couldn't find the cat so he went to the back door and he seen the cat in the playroom so he smashed the patio door window and got the cat out safe and called 911.' - Miminegash Deputy Fire Chief Rob Tremblay

"[The owner] arrived home and he opened the door and the house was full of smoke," Tremblay said.

"He yelled for the cat. He couldn't find the cat so he went to the back door and he seen the cat in the playroom so he smashed the patio door window and got the cat out safe and called 911."

Though the house is still standing, Tremblay said it received extensive smoke and water damage and expects it will have to be condemned. It took about 30 firefighters from the Miminegash and Alberton fire departments three to four hours to battle the blaze.

No time to get belongings

The family had no time to get their belongings from the house, Tremblay said.

"The kids lost all their toys from Christmas, they lost pretty well everything."

The family is staying with relatives for the time being, Tremblay said.

He suspects the fire originated in the basement where most of the heat was coming from. The fire marshal's office is investigating the cause.