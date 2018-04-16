House fire displaces young Hazelbrook family

A young family in Hazelbrook is out of their home after fire damaged their two-storey house Saturday night.

The call came in just before 10 p.m. Saturday. When crews arrived, flames were visible on the outside of the home's first floor.

"Probably an hour to get it under control, but there were some hot spots after that — we were there for quite a while," said David Hughes, deputy chief of the Cross Roads Fire Department.

When crews from Cross Roads and Vernon River left at about 5 a.m. Sunday, the house was extensively damaged. Hughes wasn't sure if it could be salvaged, saying "that'd be up to the insurance adjusters to make that call."

P.E.I.'s fire marshal is investigating.

More P.E.I. News: