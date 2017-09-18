A Charlottetown woman will be out of her apartment for a couple of days after a fire in another apartment set off the sprinkler system in hers, says the Red Cross.

The occupants of seven apartments on Royal Court, off Queen Street, were forced from their homes by the fire early Sunday morning.

Most were able to get back into their apartments a short time later, the Red Cross said, but the woman living below the place where the fire started had her unit flooded.

The Red Cross is helping the woman with food and a place to stay for the next couple of days.