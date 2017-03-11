Five people have been displaced as firefighters battle a fire at a 4-unit apartment building on University Avenue in Charlottetown.

All the residents made it out safely and nobody was injured, said Charlottetown Fire Chief Randy MacDonald.

Charlottetown firefighters doing what they do. #PEI pic.twitter.com/rq3XtumZl7 — @ShaneRoss500

Members of the Canadian Red Cross were on scene to offer assistance.

The building is located at 282 University Ave.

Firefighters battle a fire at 282 University Ave. in Charlottetown on Saturday. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Firefighters responded to the call at 1:28 p.m., MacDonald said.

Traffic is being rerouted along University Avenue in as firefighters continue efforts to put out the fire.

Five people were left homeless in the fire. #PEI pic.twitter.com/LtXAlMn2OH — @ShaneRoss500

Five residents were displaced in a fire at a 4-unit apartment building on University Avenue on Saturday. (Shane Ross/CBC)

More to come