It took three fire departments three hours to put out a barn fire on the Bonshaw Road, west of Charlottetown, during a snowstorm this weekend.

The North River Fire Department responded to the fire around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, one barn was fully engulfed in flames and a second barn had just caught on fire.

North River Chief Anson Grant said the weather made battling the blaze difficult, and there were other challenges too.

Firefighter Stephen Pickles suits up to tackle the blaze. (Submitted by North River Fire Department)

"The farm, located on the Bonshaw road there, is kind of nestled up on a hill there," said Grant.

"The lane was long and it was quite a steep incline going down and back up into the property there, but we ended up having to deploy what we call high-volume hose line from the road."

No people or animals were injured, but a tractor was lost in the fire.

One barn was destroyed, but the other has minor damage.

The Crapaud and New Glasgow fire departments were also on the scene.