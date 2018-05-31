Final suspect wanted in Summerside weekend robbery turns himself in

Scott Bruce Dalziel, the final suspect in a robbery at a hotel on Water Street in Summerside, P.E.I., over the weekend turned himself in on Thursday.

Dalziel, 40, has been charged with one count of robbery and is being held in custody until a court appearance scheduled for Friday. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Tuesday.

Dalziel had spoken with police about turning himself in, according to Summerside police Cpl. Jason Blacquiere.

"He'd been in contact with us over the last day or two, trying to make those arrangements and it worked out today," Blacquiere said.

2 suspects arrested Sunday

Police arrested Congjie Tan, 26, and Aaron Christopher Prichard, 34, on Sunday in connection with the robbery.

Tan is facing robbery charges while Pritchard is charged with robbery, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Both men remain in custody.

Another suspect killed

The other suspect in the robbery, Jeremy Stephens, died Sunday after he was shot by police after an altercation at a home on Duke Street.

Police say the shooting happened when two officers tried to arrest him and he became violent and resisted.

The Serious Incident Response Team, or SIRT, which is called in to investigate serious incidents involving police, is investigating the shooting.

