Film producers on P.E.I. found a way to make money in 2015 in what is considered an uncertain industry, according to a new report from Statistics Canada.

The report shows film, television and video production in the province had a profit margin of 14.2 per cent in 2015, up from 9.7 per cent in 2013.

The industry recorded $2.5 million in revenue in 2015 and expenses of $2.1 million, with $800,000 of that going to wages.

Nationally the profit margin was 12.7 per cent in 2015, a big improvement over 2013 when profits were just 6.1 per cent. The industry across the country recorded revenues of $4.8 billion.