The head of P.E.I.'s Island Media Arts Co-op is 'cautiously happy' about news of a new film media fund from the provincial government.
The fund is part of a culture action plan announced Monday.
"My first reaction was overwhelmingly positive. I really feel like the province listened to the input that they received," said Emma Fugate, president of the board of the Island Media Arts Co-op.
"Very happy, obviously cautiously happy, because there wasn't a lot of details on how this will be implemented. But I think the tone and the spirit of the strategy is definitely in the direction that we were looking for."
The five-year plan includes $3.5 million in new spending. In addition to the film fund, the strategy includes
- Use of local musicians and artists to produce advertising materials for the province...
- New funding for travel and training.
- More purchases of Island-made art for the P.E.I. Art Bank.
- Developing a digital archive of the Prince Edward Island Heritage and Museum collection.
The details have not yet been worked out for any of these programs.
