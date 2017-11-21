The head of P.E.I.'s Island Media Arts Co-op is 'cautiously happy' about news of a new film media fund from the provincial government.

The fund is part of a culture action plan announced Monday.

"My first reaction was overwhelmingly positive. I really feel like the province listened to the input that they received," said Emma Fugate, president of the board of the Island Media Arts Co-op.

"Very happy, obviously cautiously happy, because there wasn't a lot of details on how this will be implemented. But I think the tone and the spirit of the strategy is definitely in the direction that we were looking for."

The five-year plan includes $3.5 million in new spending. In addition to the film fund, the strategy includes

Use of local musicians and artists to produce advertising materials for the province...

New funding for travel and training.

More purchases of Island-made art for the P.E.I. Art Bank.

Developing a digital archive of the Prince Edward Island Heritage and Museum collection.

The details have not yet been worked out for any of these programs.