A new film event this summer in Charlottetown will provide an opportunity for in-depth discussion of the movies screened.

The P.E.I. Film, Food and Ideas Festival will be designed to allow people to discuss the film and engage with the filmmakers and experts after each screening, rather than rush off to another movie.

"The idea is to create thematic programming streams within the context of the festival, so that you have an opportunity for a deeper dive into some of the issues," said festival founder Colin Stanfield.

"Immediately following a screening we're having a sort of curated salon dinners where people can really engage with the filmmakers and other people who are experts in the area the film has explored."

Youth conference planned

Screenings will take place at the Florence Simmons Performance Hall and City Cinema from July 13-16.

Guests include broadcaster Vicki Gabereau and there will also be a youth conference.

A schedule of what movies will be screened should be available in February.