P.E.I. fiddler Nathan Condon, who died Saturday, is being remembered as a talented musician and a giving person.

Rob Oakie, the executive director of Music P.E.I. says members of the music community on P.E.I. and abroad are reeling from the loss.

"Nathan was a very sweet, kind soul who touched so many lives both with his music and as a person," said Oakie. "He was always willing to give and help out whenever he could, always supportive and just a kind and decent person who made you feel good."

A GoFundMe campaign has been started. To date over $19,000 has been raised.

Numerous awards for work

"He was a very talented multi-instrumentalist who played fiddle, guitar, bass and was a great singer. Nathan could effortlessly slide into many genres of music including traditional, country, bluegrass and rock," said Oakie.

That talent is evidenced in the awards Condon won from Music P.EI. They include Album of the year, New Artist, Instrumental Recording and Roots Traditional Album of the Year in 2003 for his album A Feeling Comes Over Me.

Condon's album, Playin in the Sand was nominated for Instrumental Recording in 2006.

Condon was part of the bluegrass band Bluestreak that won Album, Group Recording and New Artist of the Year in 2004 and Bluegrass Album of the year in 2005.

"He played alongside countless Island musicians both live and in the studio. It is hard to accept losing one so young, kind and talented and the loss will be felt for a long time to come."

Visitation for Condon will be Wednesday at the Davison Funeral Home from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with a celebration of life held Thursday at 11 a.m.

Condon was 32.