A new festival that started off with a long official name that was a bit of a mouthful will take place in Charlottetown in mid-July.

PEI Fest, as it is now known, came from an idea that festival director Colin Stanfield had — to enjoy three days of films, food, and conversation that would spark lots of ideas.

"The idea is to create a festival environment where ideas can be explored initially through films as vehicles to introduce larger issues and...create moments of reflection and discussion, and that's where the food aspect comes in."

Stanfield said they'd be hosting two salon dinners after two spotlight films to provide an opportunity for people to connect over food.

Island connections

PEI Fest will feature films from the Island or ones with connections to the Island, including the film Girl Unbound: The War to be Her about a rising squash player in Pakistan who escapes to Canada to be able to play freely.

PEI Fest is a new festival in Charlottetown. (PEI Fest/Facebook)

Stanfield said the father of the person who helped her, Jonathan Power, lives in P.E.I.

"Our spotlight films are all high-profile films gleaned from the current film festival circuit."

Stanfield said he thinks the festival will work because of where it is.

"There's something special about an Island away from the mainland. There's a feeling of we've left that behind for the moment and we can kind of connect...You're somewhere new and separated from the rest of the world."

The festival takes place from July 13-16 and information can be found on the website.