The leader of the Opposition says the province should be doing more to help families trying to conceive.

James Aylward said the government could help people looking to access fertility treatment either through tax breaks or a portion of costs being covered by the provincial health plan.

Right now, Islanders who want to access to fertility treatments like in vitro fertilization (IVF) have to leave the Island — a cost that isn't covered by the province.

Aylward said P.E.I. should look to other provinces like New Brunswick, where residents have up to $5,000 of treatment costs covered.

"It is a very expensive procedure, upwards of $10,000 to $15,000, and it's not something that is successful every time," he said.

"I guess I'm looking to get a commitment from this government. They're constantly talking about fair play for everyone, and also growing the Island population. Well, if we want to grow the Island population, let's have some babies."

Empathizing with families

Minister of Health and Wellness Robert Henderson said the province is working towards addressing women's health in general, but offered no specifics on fertility treatments.

"Certainly I can, you know, empathize with many families that are having that difficulty," Henderson said.

"With the development of our women's wellness program and sexual health services that are provided to Islanders and women, we are doing our best to provide services and will continue to provide more services as they evolve."

People from P.E.I. seeking fertility treatment currently have to go off-Island. (Kacper Pempel/Reuters)

Aylward said he hopes the province will be able to bring a new fertility specialist to P.E.I. so Islanders won't have to leave to get treatment.

"There's no better experience than actually bringing a child into this world and bringing a baby home with you," he said.

"I feel for those families out there, the individuals that are trying to conceive and just are not able to."

Until 2014, P.E.I. had a OB-GYN with a subspecialty in infertility. Health P.E.I. says it hasn't been successful in recruiting a new one yet.