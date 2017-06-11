The Wood Islands Ferry Task Force needs more time to look into economics of the service while the federal government finalizes its decision on how operations will continue, according to an Opposition MLA.

Darlene Compton, representative for Belfast-Murray River proposed the idea to set up a task force last year, after only one of two ferries was in operation for the season.

She said the task force's work should be extended while the federal government mulls its decision, which would give it this summer to get more input.

"They can survey travellers and you know, tourists and how they feel about the ferry and maybe what things could improve," she said.

"I think it's just a way to reach out to the people that actually chose to take the ferries."

'Ongoing entity'

The federal government is currently looking into changing the way ferry services in the Maritimes work.

Currently the federal government owns and leases the ferries to operators, but that could change by having operators own the ferries and commit to contracts with the federal government to provide the services.

Compton said she thinks the task force should be in place until a decision has been reached at the federal level, and possibly longer.

The MV Holiday Island spent last summer in dry dock. (CBC)

"Maybe it needs to be an ongoing entity for the province because it's very important for the eastern end of P.E.I....for all Prince Edward Islanders," she said.

"If businesses are not doing as well, and tourism operators aren't doing as well in Eastern P.E.I., it's affecting the entire province."

'Reaching out'

Compton said that the task force has been speaking with various groups that are affected by or depend on the ferry service.

"The task force has been reaching out to businesses, to anyone really who has a stake in ensuring that we have a viable and efficient ferry service," she said.

Belfast-Murray River Darlene Compton says the viability of the ferry services affects all of P.E.I. (CBC)

She said that efficiency is important but isn't the only concern of the task force, as the information it gathers will help guide the province on where the greatest needs are.

"It plays an important role towards building a strong business case, I think, towards new investments, and how we can improve the service."